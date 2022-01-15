Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $24,413,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $19,540,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGPI opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

