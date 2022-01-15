Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,319 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

