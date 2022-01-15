Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 9,915.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

