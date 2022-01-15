Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of THRN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thorne Healthtech by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

