The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 3,999,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

