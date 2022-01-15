The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.