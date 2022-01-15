The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.