The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MOS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

