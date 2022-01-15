The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

