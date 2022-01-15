The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVEI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

