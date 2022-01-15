The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $12.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.21. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

