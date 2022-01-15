The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

