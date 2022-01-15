The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $229.37

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.37 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.12). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($3.02), with a volume of 28,158 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a market cap of £80.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($57,010.99).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

