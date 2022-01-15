TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns “Outperform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

