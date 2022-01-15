Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

