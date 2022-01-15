Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.48.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.
In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.