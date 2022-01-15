Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tenneco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 23.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 626,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,767. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

