Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.