Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 710,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,545. The company has a market cap of $911.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Telos has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $377,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

