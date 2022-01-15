Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Announces January 18th IPO

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $129.8 million.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We currently intend to focus on technology and telecommunications opportunities in Malaysia. However, we expressly disclaim any intent to and will not consummate a business combination with a target business located in China or Hong Kong and Macau. We will seek to acquire companies with enterprise values of between $100 million and $500 million that are preferably already cash generative. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) (Note: Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp. priced its SPAC IPO late on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 – after the U.S. stock market’s close – in line with the terms in its prospectus: 10 million units at $10 each to raise $100 million; the stock and warrants are expected to start trading Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, on the NASDAQ. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.) “.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at C3-2-23A, Jalan 1/152, Taman OUG Parklane Off Jalan Kelang Lama 58200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and can be reached via phone at +1 786 406 6082.

