TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given New €15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.05) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

