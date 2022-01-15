Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 740 ($10.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £972.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 755.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 880 ($11.95).

In other news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,498.10).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

