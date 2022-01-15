Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,700 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.