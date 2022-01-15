Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 8,087 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Repay worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Repay by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

RPAY stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

