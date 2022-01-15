Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,554 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

