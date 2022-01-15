Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,681 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 108,037 shares valued at $8,461,493. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

