Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,278 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.