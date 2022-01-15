Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.21 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

