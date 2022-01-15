Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

