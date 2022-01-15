Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL opened at $78.45 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

