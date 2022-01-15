Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,631 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.