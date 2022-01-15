Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.54 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

