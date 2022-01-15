Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.99 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AMERCO by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 770.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $676.21 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $448.48 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $719.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

