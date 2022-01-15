Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $447.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

