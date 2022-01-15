Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trimble were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

