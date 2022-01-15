Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 27,700 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 837.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 100,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.03.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock worth $749,422,907 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.