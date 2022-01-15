TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Centerra Gold worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.19 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

