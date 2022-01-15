TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

