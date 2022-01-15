TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the December 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,720,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

