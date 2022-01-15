Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.29.

TTWO opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

