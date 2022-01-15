Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TYOYY opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $283.49.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.