Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TYOYY opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $283.49.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

