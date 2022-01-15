Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 696,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,497 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $141.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

