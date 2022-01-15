Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Rayonier worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $118,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 631,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RYN opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

