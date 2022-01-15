Swiss National Bank Has $11.30 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Upwork worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Upwork stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

