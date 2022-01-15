Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ryder System worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

