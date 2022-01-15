Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of LHC Group worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

