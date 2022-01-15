Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of National Vision worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

