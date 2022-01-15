SwiftCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,744.53 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $92,744.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000178 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 194,931,664 coins and its circulating supply is 194,211,233 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

