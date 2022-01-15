Susquehanna Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Positive

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Airlines by 75.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.