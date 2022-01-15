SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $894.58 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $894.58 million and $155.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.03 or 0.00016169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,489,244 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

