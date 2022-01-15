SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $2.75. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 504,212 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

